Nigeria’s president has pardoned the late activist Ken Saro-Wiwa, 30 years after his execution sparked global outrage.

Along with eight other campaigners, Mr. Saro-Wiwa was convicted of murder then hanged in 1995 by the then-military regime.

Many believed the activists were being punished for leading protests against the operations of oil multi-nationals, specifically Shell, in Nigeria’s Ogoniland.

Shell has long denied any involvement in the executions.

Though the pardons were welcomed, some activists and relatives say they do not go far enough.

As well as issuing the pardons on Thursday, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu bestowed national honors on Mr. Saro-Wiwa and his fellow campaigners, who were known as the Ogoni Nine.

The nine men were among dozens who received the honors as part of Nigeria’s annual Democracy Day.

The president said the accolades recognized “heroes” who had made “outstanding contributions” to the nation’s democracy.