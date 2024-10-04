Hot on the heels of Max’s series “The Penguin,” another comic book character is getting his own TV show.

After making his voice debut as Spider-Man Noir in the animated feature “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Nicolas Cage is making the leap to live-action in “Spider-Noir.”

The series is currently filming, and it’s set to premiere on MGM+ and Prime Video sometime next year.

“22 Jump Street” co-writer Oren Uziel and “The Punisher” creator Steve Lightfoot are serving as showrunners.

“Spider-Noir” will also star Brendan Gleeson, Lamorne Morris, Abraham Popoola, and Li Jun Li. There’s no official release date yet, but a late 2025 or early 2026 premiere seems likely.