Queen of Rap Nicki Minaj has once again hopped on the Jamaican wave, this time she’s going to sample the iconic Diwali Riddim.

Minaj previously sampled the Filthy Riddim for her 2019 song MEGATRON, and the Unfinished Business Riddim for her 2018 song Coco Chanel with Foxy Brown.

On Thursday, she posted a teaser for the new track titled Red Ruby Da Sleeze. The song, which is set for release on March 3, appears to sample the Lumidee version of Steven ‘Lenky’ Marsden‘s two-decade-old Dancehall riddim.

In the behind-the-scenes clip, the rapper mouths a section of the new song while background talents move to the beat in the dancehall-themed street party in Trinidad.

In a subsequent post, the Likkle Miss artist shared the official artwork for the song, a creative photo of her standing beside a chef in a kitchen.

This time, she opted for a classy Jean Paul Gaultier dress and yellow St. Laurent heels.