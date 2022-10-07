Nicki Minaj taps a bunch of females including ladies from dancehall and soca for an extended version of Skeng’s “Likkle Miss” remix.

Spice has gotten her long-awaited collaboration with Nicki Minaj as the Queens rapper previewed a surprise track “Likkle Miss,” featuring several surprise female talents from the Caribbean on Wednesday night. Minaj first previewed verses by herself, Spice, and Lisa Mercedez during an Instagram Live video. A graphic was also shared on her Instagram feed teasing the track and leaving her fans curious as to who the featured artists would be.

“I have 9 cards in my hand. #TheFINE9 #QueenRadio in one hour to learn more,” she captioned an image of women wearing pink balaclava masks, pink bra tops, and bright pink fishnet stockings.

In the comment section of her post, she hinted that she was putting on her island girls. “Tonight’s show is for island gal dem ONLY…Island man, GVN MAN ONLY. If you were not born in a beautiful warn island with CLEAR beaches GWEH!!!” she joked in a comment.

In later Instagram Stories, Minaj also shared a collage of the Caribbean talents she was adding to the remix- soca veterans and Trinidadian artists Destra Garcia and Patrice Roberts and Jamaicans Lisa Mercedez, Pamputtae, Lady Leshurr, Dovey Magnum, Spice, and London Hill.

Shortly after the song’s release, “TheFINE9 began trending in the U.S on Twitter.

“Likkle Miss” is a song originally by Jamaican artist Skeng Don. The track was later remixed by Minaj and Skeng, and a video was released two weeks ago. On Thursday, Spice reacted to her feature on the track.