Newcastle United has been dealt a blow as Dutch centre-back Sven Botman has been ruled out for eight weeks due to a knee injury.

Botman, 25, had been close to full fitness ahead of Newcastle’s match against Brighton & Hove Albion but felt the same discomfort in his knee before the game. Despite hopes of his return, the issue has now led to the need for surgery.

The injury comes as Newcastle pushes for a European spot and prepares for their League Cup final against Liverpool on March 16, their first major cup final since 1955. Botman had previously missed the first half of the season after undergoing ACL surgery in March 2023.