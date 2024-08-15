Newcastle United has announced that Sandro Tonali will be eligible to play again starting from August 28th, following a 10-month suspension for violating betting regulations.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) penalized the 24-year-old in October 2023 for breaking the rule prohibiting players from betting on football events organized by itself, Uefa, and Fifa while he was in Italy.

Tonali, a midfielder from Italy, transferred to Newcastle from AC Milan in July 2023 for £55m. His suspension occurred after participating in 12 matches for the Magpies.

Newcastle stated, “The club has received official confirmation from the (FIGC) that the player’s sports sanction will last until Tuesday, 27th August.”

When he returns, Tonali might play his first match back in the Carabao Cup against Nottingham Forest, depending on the scheduling during his comeback week.

Alternatively, following the Forest match, Newcastle’s next game is a Premier League home fixture against Tottenham on Sunday, 1st September.

In May 2024, Tonali was given a two-month suspended ban after confessing to violating Football Association betting regulations.

He will avoid serving the ban if no further violations occur by the end of this season.