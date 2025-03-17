New Zealand won the match against Pakistan by nine wickets in the opening T20 of the series in Christchurch.

Pakistan was bowled out for 91 at the Hagley Oval, their lowest T20 total in New Zealand, before the hosts raced to their target with 9.5 overs to spare.

This was Pakistan’s first game under new captain Salman Agha.

Kyle Jamieson, man of the match took three of the first four wickets on his way to figures of 3-8.

The second T20 of the five-match series takes place in Dunedin on Tuesday.