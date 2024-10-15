Guyana has launched a new variety of rice, called the GRDB 18.

The launch is part of Guyana’s efforts to modernise the agricultural sector through innovation and technology.

The new variety, launched at a rice field in Nooten Zuil, East Coast Demerara, can withstand late harvesting of 10 to 15 days and endure harsh conditions such as drought.

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha said, “This variety is very tolerant to water lodging which is crucial for maintaining high-quality harvest…Additionally, it has developed superior grain quality, ensuring that we can compete effectively in both the local and international markets.”

Additionally, the chief scientist at the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), Mahendra Persaud, said that after 120 trials, there has been no decline in rice recovery.

He added, “We have seen from all those trials the average is around 7.2 tons per hectare, that is around 45 bags per acre. So, in terms of the yield potential, the candidate variety is good.”

The Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Madanlall Ramraj, said that varietal development is important for increasing rice production in the country, noting that the rice industry is valued at GUY$100 billion, with over GUY$42 billion worth of seed paddy sold to mills last year.