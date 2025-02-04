Officials from both the Turks and Caicos Islands and BVI have confirmed that the ETA does not apply to the overseas territories.

The UK’s ETA policy came into effect on January 8.

According to Loop News, Nationals from 48 countries, including the United States and Canada which currently have visa-free access to the UK, must now obtain the ETA before entering UK territory.

The UK has stated that the ETA is being introduced as part of efforts to strengthen border security and digitize border controls by 2025.

According to the BVI’s Visas and Exemption Programme, which came into effect on September 1, 2016, it states that if a national from a country requiring a BVI visa holds a valid UK, US, or Canadian visa and is visiting for business or tourism, they can enter the BVI without a visa for up to six months.

Holders of valid visas issued by the United Kingdom, United States, or Canada must have at least six months of validity remaining before traveling to the BVI.