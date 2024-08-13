A new report from the International Labour Organization (ILO), titled Global Employment Trends for Youth 2024 (GET for Youth), presents a mixed picture of the labor market for young people. While the global youth unemployment rate has improved to 13% in 2023, the lowest level in 15 years, significant challenges remain, particularly concerning those not in employment, education, or training (NEET).

Approximately 20.4% of young people worldwide were classified as NEET in 2023, with two-thirds of this group being female. The report underscores that, despite a decline in youth unemployment rates, certain regions, including the Arab States and parts of Asia, continue to experience higher rates than before the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, over half of young workers are engaged in informal employment, lacking secure job opportunities.

The findings reveal a troubling disparity for young women, who face a NEET rate of 28.1%, compared to 13.1% for young men. This high rate of NEET and insufficient job growth are contributing to rising anxiety among today’s youth, who are also the most educated cohort in history.

ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo emphasized the need for decent work to ensure social stability and justice. The report calls for increased investment in job creation, particularly aimed at young women, as well as enhanced integration of employment and social protections. It also encourages young people to advocate for their rights and engage in efforts to drive positive changes in the labor market.