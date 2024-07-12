Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) opened its doors to the public on March 27, 2024, and it has been ‘all systems go’ since then. As team members settle into their new roles, several of them have begun to stand out – proving that the team assembled at Buccament Bay is shaping up to be the new generation of exceptional hospitality in SVG!

Sandals SVG continues its presentation of brief features on outstanding team members with Denika Cox and Inikar Laidlow!

DENIKA COX – BUTLER SERVICES (Butler Services Manager)

Originally from Canouan but now residing in New Montrose, Denika expresses deep gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of the Sandals family. She envisions a long and rewarding career at Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and is relishing every moment of her employment with the company.

Denika, who was recently promoted from Butler Supervisor to Butler Services Manager, is particularly impressed with Sandals Resort’s emphasis on personal growth and development. She highlights how it has heightened her awareness of life decisions and professional presentation, and is instrumental in fostering a more positive mindset and attitude.

“Sandals value their employees and provide a supportive and inclusive work environment. My professional aspiration at Sandals is to fully utilize the corporate university, become more connected with leaders from various Sandals properties and improve performance and productivity while fortifying my leadership abilities. Sandals would be my home away from home!”

INIKAR LAIDLOW – FOOD AND BEVERAGE DEPARTMENT (Restaurant Supervisor)

Though only a few months into her journey with the Sandals family, Inikar has already gleaned a wealth of technical knowledge and significantly enhanced her soft skills. Hailing from Fountain, she is struck by Sandals Resorts’ commitment to the professional and personal growth of its team members, portraying the company as “a workplace where reaching for the stars isn’t the limit.”

Inikar, harboring aspirations of ascending to the role of restaurant manager, finds that Sandals fosters a culture where teamwork is paramount and where the approach to work is holistic. She particularly relishes the opportunity to expand her product and skills repertoire, immersing herself in learning about Blue Mountain coffee—a signature at all Sandals Resorts—and embracing the high-luxury standards expected of all team members.

“I am learning so much from my facilitators Paul Bauer and Mathieu Delin – they are excellent teachers. I am taking in as much as I can from them so that I can deliver exceptional service to my guests and, also, to my team members. I am looking forward to creating Caribbean moments and memories that inspire our guests to always want to return to Sandals!”