Police on February 15th, arrested and charged Andre Bushay, a 45-year-old Resident of Gibson Corner, with the offence of Theft.

According to preliminary reports, the accused stole one (1) black Solar Panel LED light valued at $120.00ECC, the property of Nichola Francis, a 62-year-old Insurance Manager of New Montrose.

The offence occurred in New Montrose on February 2nd, 2025.

Bushay appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on February 17, 2025, and pled guilty to the charge.

He was sentenced to ten (10) months and three (3) weeks in prison and a restitution order was given for the light.