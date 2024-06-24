A total of twelve persons were elected to serve on the new executive of the Union Island District Disaster Committee during a meeting held on Thursday 13th June, 2024 at the Ashton Learning Resource Centre.

The members of the new executive of the Union Island District Disaster Committee are as follows:

Chairperson – Mrs. Monifa Chambers Webb

Vice Chairperson – Mr. Abdon Whyte

Secretary – Ms. Rasheda Baptiste

Assistant Secretary – Ms. Shevorn Scrubb

Treasurer – Mrs. Sherma Selby-Adams

Assistant Treasurer – Ms. Wanda Stewart

P.R.O – Mrs. Stephanie Browne

Other committee members:

Mr. Stanford Coy

Mr. Anthoy Alexander

The meeting to elect members to serve on the new executive of the Union Island District Disaster Committee was the final activity under the Multi-Hazard Public Awareness Week of Activities which was launched in Union Island on the 3rd of June, 2024.