A total of twelve persons were elected to serve on the new executive of the Union Island District Disaster Committee during a meeting held on Thursday 13th June, 2024 at the Ashton Learning Resource Centre.
The members of the new executive of the Union Island District Disaster Committee are as follows:
Chairperson – Mrs. Monifa Chambers Webb
Vice Chairperson – Mr. Abdon Whyte
Secretary – Ms. Rasheda Baptiste
Assistant Secretary – Ms. Shevorn Scrubb
Treasurer – Mrs. Sherma Selby-Adams
Assistant Treasurer – Ms. Wanda Stewart
P.R.O – Mrs. Stephanie Browne
Other committee members:
Mr. Stanford Coy
Mr. Anthoy Alexander
The meeting to elect members to serve on the new executive of the Union Island District Disaster Committee was the final activity under the Multi-Hazard Public Awareness Week of Activities which was launched in Union Island on the 3rd of June, 2024.