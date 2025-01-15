The BBC has announced that Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan will be the new Match of the Day presenters from next season.

It is the first time the role will be shared between three people.

They will split presenting duties for Match of the Day 2 on Sundays and MOTD: Champions League on Wednesdays, as well as Saturday’s flagship show.

Cates, Chapman and Logan will be the sixth set of main presenters for Match of the Day, which is the longest-running football show in the world having launched on August 22nd,1964.