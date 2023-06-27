The doors of the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court (KMC) reopened on June 26th after a newly appointed magistrate took up duties there.

Former Assistant Superintendent of Police, John Ballah, has now been appointed a district magistrate and is presiding at the KMC.

Ballah who celebrated 20 years of service to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force on May 14th, joined the legal fraternity on October 10th, 2016, when he was called to the bar.

Up until his elevation to the position of district magistrate Ballah served as the head of the legal research and policies unit within the RSVGPF.

The court was formerly presided over by then Senior Magistrate, Rickie Burnett, who was appointed a High Court Judge with effect from April 3, 2023.