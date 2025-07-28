Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said new investments in Tourism will create major employment opportunities and position the country as a leading Tourism destination.

Speaking on WE FM’s Issue at Hand Programme yesterday, Prime Minster Gonsalves noted that with the 375 million US dollar investment on the Leeward side of the island, through Sandals Beaches, tourism will be expanding on mainland St. Vincent.

The resort will boast approximately 375 rooms, requiring at least 1, 500 workers.

This is in addition to another 300 rooms through the Marriot Investment at Peter’s Hope that will increase the employment figures to approximately 2000 plus for those two resorts alone.

“Over at Peter’s Hope—we have informed the the current developers there Pace that we want to bring that relationship to an end since it hasn’t moved as fast as we had anticipated. I know they had this or that challenge and covid came in volcanic eruptions all sorts of other things and we are at the moment doing the appraisal and we will purchase that’s our intention to purchase what is there um and move with this new development for the Marriott”

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that the agreement with Sandals is to be signed in the coming month, with the expectation of it to be opened by 2027.