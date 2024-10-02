Sint Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) is set to re-launch an automated border control system on October 15, 2024, enhancing passenger security and efficiency during entry into Sint Maarten.

This initiative, part of the ongoing reconstruction, includes a user-friendly website, which set to launch on October 8th, 2024, for passengers to register their information in advance.

Sint Maarten’s Minister of Justice, Lyndon Lewis, emphasized the project’s aim to streamline processes and improve safety.

The system will eventually utilize biometrics and meet The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) standards, the toughest privacy and security law in the world.

Following the launch of the new system, all travelers to Sint Maarten, will be required to complete a digital entry form before flying, effective with the new Arrival Hall’s opening.