The opening of St Vincent’s first Holiday Inn Express in Diamond has now been postponed to November 2024.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Sunday, revealing that Minister of Finance Camilo Gonsalves had informed him of certain management issues that required attention.

Gonsalves also indicated that actual construction should be completed in about four week’s time.

He said he believes that the construction of the building and the cleanup should be wrapped up in the next three to four weeks, after which the remaining details will be finalized.”

A contract between the government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and NH International (Caribbean) Limited was signed on June 7th, 2022 for the construction of the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Diamond.

More than 120 workers were employed at the peak of this project and it was estimated to take around 18 months to be completed.

The project has experienced several missed opening dates, including; the end of 2023, as stated by the Minister of Finance. According to the Senior Project Manager of NH Construction, the Holiday Inn Express Hotel was set to open in April 2024.