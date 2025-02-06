A committal hearing for the Asot Michael murder case has been pushed to May 29th, 2025, following revelations that investigators have yet to complete their case file.

Acting Chief Magistrate Dexter Wason set the new date during proceedings at St John’s Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning.

The delay emerged during the second court appearance of Alexta Francis, the 26-year-old accused of killing the former St. Peter MP.

The investigation stems from the November 5, 2024 discovery of Michael who was found fatally stabbed in his Dry Hill residence.

According to reports, Francis confessed to the killing and pointed the police to key evidence.

Francis was then arrested and charged within just three days of the former parliamentarian’s death.