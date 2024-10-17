The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) in collaboration with the University of the West IndiesSeismic Research Centre (SRC) and the School of Earth Sciences, University of Bristol will host a Lahar ModellingWorkshoptoday (17th October, 2024), at the Ministry of National Security Conference Room.

The workshop will allow participants to examine sediment flows (lahars, debris flows, flash floods), Lahar Flow web tool interface, simulations set-up, parameterisation of physical processes in Lahar Flow, post-processing model results from Lahar Flow and specific uses of the model.Practical sessions are also planned to allow participants to put the knowledge to the test.

The Lahar Modelling Workshop is a follow-up to a previous training session held on November 17, 2021 as part of efforts to increase local knowledge and building capacity in the area of lahar modelling.