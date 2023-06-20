According to the update received from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services, at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday June 20th, the centre of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 11.9 north, longitude 47.0 west or about 945 miles east of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Moving west at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 km/h).

According to NEMO official release the present track is putting Tropical Storm Bret closer to St. Vincent and the Grenadines than the previous forecast track. Watches or warnings maybe required later.

The National Emergency Management Organisation is urging all residents to be prepared as we are in the hurricane season and regardless of the forecast there is a possibility for rains, gusty winds and rough seas:

• Take time out to review your family emergency plans.

• Determine where you and your family will shelter the storm in the event that evacuation becomes necessary.

• Know where your nearest emergency shelter is located. • Review your insurance policies and coverage and take photos and/or video footage of your property. Store this information with your important papers.

• Visually inspect your home and property and make any repairs necessary.

• Check the roof for loose sheeting.

• Clear the gutters and drains to ensure proper drainage.

• Cut loose or overhanging branches.

• Stock up on clean drinking water, medicine and food supplies to last for at least three days.

• Prepare an Emergency Supply Kit.

The National Emergency Management Organisation will continue to provide updates from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services.