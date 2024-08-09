The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) and the Ministry of Health’s Sub-Committee have intensified their efforts to provide psychological support to those affected by Hurricane Beryl through a series of tailored psychosocial sessions.

On August 7, 2024, the first session specifically for male shelterees took place at the Kingstown Government School. This initiative marks a significant step in addressing the unique challenges faced by male evacuees since the hurricane struck on July 1, 2024.

The session was led by NEMO’s Radio Communications Officer Jerwayne Laidlow, in his capacity as a social worker. Just over 20 participants took part in a discussion about their experiences since the hurricane, their adaptation to life in shelters, and strategies for moving forward.

The meeting provided a supportive environment for shelterees to express their feelings and share personal stories, fostering a sense of community and mutual understanding among the participants.

Further sessions are planned at various shelters to continue providing essential support and resources to those in need as recovery efforts progress.