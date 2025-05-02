Representatives of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) shelter assessment team met on Monday April 28th, at the NEMO headquarters in New Montrose, to discuss the ongoing assessment of the public and private buildings to be used as emergency shelters throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

During the meeting, Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes, emphasized the importance of the Shelter Assessment process.

She reminded the assessors of the need to complete this additional round of assessments before the official start of the 2025 hurricane season, which runs from June to November.

The NEMO shelter assessment is conducted on an annual basis to inspect the public and private buildings that are listed as emergency shelters, and to identify and inspect new buildings that meets the criteria.

The assessment is conducted by technical officers from NEMO Headquarters, the Ministry of Education, the Buildings, Roads and Bridges Authority (BRAGSA) and the Ministry of Transport & Works, and Physical Planning.