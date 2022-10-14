The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) joins the rest of the World in Celebrating International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction which is celebrated on October 13.

To commemorate the celebration, the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) launched a week of activities focusing on strengthening the Early Warning Systems at the national and community level.

The activities commenced with St. Vincent and the Grenadines participation in the ‘Early warning and early action for all -Focus in the Caribbean region’ Webinar hosted by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) Regional Office for the Americas and the Caribbean.

Today, Friday 14th October, 2022, the National Emergency Management Organisation handed over Portable Handheld DMR Radios to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society and conduct an Emergency Communication Training with its members. This training took place at 9:00 a.m. at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society’s Headquarters.

The activities to mark International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction will come to an end on Wednesday 19th October, 2022, with an Emergency Telecommunication Training for members of staff of NEMO and other stakeholders.