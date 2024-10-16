There are nearly 600 persons still residing in shelters following the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl in July of this year.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during his recent appearance on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program disclosed that there are 576 persons remaining in shelters.

The Prime Minister, while speaking on the program provided a breakdown of the current shelter numbers, detailing the occupancy at each shelter and their location.

“Currently we have 576 persons in shelters. We have 231 on St. Vincent, and we have 290 on Union Island, and we have 44 in Canouan.”

On July 1st 2024, Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as a Category 4 hurricane, later evolving into a Category 5 hurricane boasting maximum sustained winds of 270km/h.

Although all areas of SVG reported damages, the hurricane caused the most extensive damage in the southern Grenadines Islands of Canouan, Mayreau, and Union, where it affected 90–100% of homes.