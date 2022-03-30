Minister of Education, Curtis King, says at least 379 students in St Vincent and the Grenadines tested positive for COVID-19 during the first school term that ran from October to December last year.

“We are, indeed, aware that many of our students, teachers and other staff members have contracted the virus,” he said in response to a question posed in the Parliament by opposition legislator, Terrance Ollivierre.

Minister King went on to state: “What I can report is the information for the number of cases among students in term 1 [which] ran from October 18 to December 16 2021. The figures show that there were 52 pre-schoolers, 186 primary school students and 141 secondary school students, giving a total of 379 students who are reported to have contracted the virus.”

He said that said the data collation has not yet been completed and that he would provide the information whenever it becomes available.

King said that the Ministry of Education continues to collaborate with the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to ensure the safety and well-being of all students, teachers, and other staff members.