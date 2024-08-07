Earlier today, just under 100 students who passed the CPEA exams received scholarships and bursaries from The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), the SVG Police Cooperative Credit Union (SVGPCCU), and the SVG EX- Police Association.

The scholarships and bursaries were awarded during a ceremony at the Kingstown Baptist Church, which was held under the theme “Preparing our youths today for leadership tomorrow and Beyond.”

In giving remarks during today’s ceremony Senior Education Officer Miss Elspeth Adams conveyed her appreciation for the awarding of the bursaries and scholarships. She said that they are more than just financial support, stating that they represent a beacon of hope and a tangible investment in the youth of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Vice President of the PCCU Mrs. Kathleen Nanton-Davis in her remarks said that the organization is honoured to be part of the venture. She this is not just part of the PCCU’s community initiative, but noted that it is viewed as something that is absolutely necessary.

She encouraged the students receiving the scholarships and bursaries to stay focused and to not shy away from asking for help on their academic journeys.

Commissioner of Police Enville Williams in congratulating the students noted that the police scholarship fund is one the oldest and largest funds of its kind in SVG, commencing in 1958. He also noted that while most scholarships of this nature end when the recipient graduates from secondary school, he said that the police scholarship covers the student’s two-year tenure at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

Commissioner Williams, as he emphasized the importance of investing in the future of nation’s youth, made an appeal to recipients of the police scholarships as well as other scholarships, to make the most of the support given to them.