The New Democratic Party (NDP) has declared their recent “Hope For Youth” rally a success.

The rally was held on Saturday November 18th at the Campden Park playing field.

According to an official release from the NDP, the “Hope For Youth” rally was attended by thousands of mainly young people.

The main opposition party in St. Vincent and the Grenadines used the opportunity to speak to the youth attendance about their plans to provide opportunities for all in the country, with a focus specifically on opportunities for young Vincentians.

The president of the New Democratic Party Dr. Godwin Friday announced several policies and programs, that are intended to contribute to the progress of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

They are as follows:

● Establishing a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centre of excellence;

● Establishing a new arts and cultural centre

● Building an innovation hub to support and promote entrepreneurship;

And

● Creating a jobs creation package of tax cuts and other measures to support job growth.

The leader of the opposition called for elections to be held, saying that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is at a crossroads. He said that the NDP plans to make, real and lasting progress in creating jobs, increasing wages, and building an economy that works for everyone.