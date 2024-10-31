National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCBJ) says it is actively addressing a technical issue affecting Uber transactions made by some customers using their Visa Debit cards.

In a statement on Wednesday, the bank said the issue resulted in certain transactions not being charged to customers’ accounts leading to unpaid balances and in some cases potential fraudulent activity/scams.

According to NCBJ, it detected unusual activity patterns, including instances where some customers completed an exceptionally high number of Uber transactions — some exceeding 700 rides within a single month — indicating possible misuse or exploitation of the issue.

In response, NCB has temporarily frozen about 300 accounts for further investigation due to unusually high volumes and types of Uber transactions and said that they are working closely with Visa to identify and resolve the issue.

Accounts flagged for suspicious activity will be blocked pending further review.