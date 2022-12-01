The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) is warning residents of the US Virgin Islands to desist from illegally harvesting large quantities of sand from the territory’s beaches.

DPNR said it is looking into reports of persons taking large quantities of sand from beaches without a permit.

“Violators may be subjected to a hefty fine [of up to $10,000 per day],” DPNR said.

The department said it is uncertain of the purpose of the illegal sand mining but warns against using beach sand for any construction activity.

“In seawater, chloride is present, causing corrosion of steel and iron, which ultimately leads to reducing carrying capacity, so that the structure built using this may not be sustainable. Also, beach sand does not have high compressive strength or high tensile strength, therefore, it cannot be used in construction activities,” DPNR stated.