St. Vincent and the Grenadines is gearing up for the highly anticipated National TVET Youth Symposium, set to take place in just a few days. This year’s event will be held under the theme, “Generation for Change: Shaping the Future of Youths Through TVET,” and promises to be an exciting and educational experience for students, educators, and industry professionals alike.

The symposium offers students pursuing skills-based education a unique opportunity to engage with key figures in the world of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). Participants will be able to connect with industry leaders, network with fellow students, and explore the essential role of TVET in shaping the future workforce.

Organizers have emphasized the importance of TVET in empowering young people, providing them with the tools, knowledge, and opportunities needed to thrive in today’s fast-evolving job market.

This event is not to be missed by anyone looking to be a part of the transformative movement towards youth empowerment and economic development through vocational education.