Matches in the National Table Tennis Championships continued to be played on Wednesday July 31st, which saw Macahlie Hazelwood beat Shaquan Greaves in the Open Singles Men’s Round of 16.

Wednesday’s event also saw Zayden Cyrus beat Tykel Pierre, Romano Spencer beat Kimoni Shoy, and Jelani Cumberbatch beat Gosron Samuel.

Damion Dublin, Jeremiah Bascombe, Caleb Howard, and Sean Stanley received byes to the quarterfinals.

In the Open Women Singles Semifinals, Shanecia Delpesche beat Jessica Mc Carter and Leah Cumberbatch beat Louhkya Premraj.

The finals of the National Table Tennis Championships will begin on Saturday at 10 am at the West St. George Secondary School.

It will include the following categories: Pre-Cadet boys and girls, Cadet boys and girls, Junior Boys and girls, Senior Open Men and Women, Doubles and Mix Doubles men and women and Teams.