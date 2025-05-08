The National Spiritual Baptist Committee hosted an official media launch of the inaugural National Spiritual Baptist Day, set to be commemorated on May 21st, 2025.

The launch ceremony was held on Tuesday, May 6th, and featured a moving programme that highlighted the resilience, heritage, and spiritual richness of the Spiritual Baptist community in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The programme opened with a prayer and the national anthem led by Mr. Ronnie Richardson, followed by a series of warm and inspirational addresses.

Director of Culture, Ms. Maxine Browne, delivered the opening greetings on behalf of the Ministry, while Ms. Degra Michael, Coordinator at the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation, delivered the welcoming remarks.

Dr. Tamira Browne, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, emphasised the historical significance of the moment given that it is a landmark recognition of a community that has long been a cornerstone of our spiritual and cultural identity.

As we move towards May 21st, the Ministry invites all Vincentians to join in a week of activities that honour the legacy, worship, and cultural expressions of the Spiritual Baptist faith, ensuring this celebration is etched into the national calendar for generations to come.