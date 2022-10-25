Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of National Security is advising citizens that the results of tests conducted by the Trinidad and Tobago Forensic Science Centre revealed that recent seizures of different tablets contain MDMA (better known as ecstasy), as well as other synthetic drugs.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry noted that these drugs used alone or combined in mixtures with other New Psychoactive Substances (NPSs) make their effects unpredictable from one user to another.

As the country prepares for the coming days and weekends with many parties and other events, such as the inaugural Carnival celebration in Tobago, the Ministry is alerting the public to the availability of these tablets and the effects of consuming these tablets.

The Ministry reminded that in 2019 the Schedule of Drugs found in the Dangerous Drugs Act was updated so that possession and use of these drugs are now illegal in Trinidad and Tobago.