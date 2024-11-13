The National Science and Technology Fair is currently underway at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown, bringing together talented young minds from across the nation. Participants are showcasing their innovative projects in three categories: Primary, Secondary, and Post-Secondary/Open class.

Judging of the projects took place on Tuesday, November 12, and continues today, Wednesday, November 13, with entries being evaluated in a variety of fields, including Earth and Space Science, Chemistry, Food Science, and Mathematics and Computer Science.

The fair, which is sponsored by Vinlec, aims to highlight the importance of sustainability under the theme “Sustainability – Securing a Brighter Future for SVG.” A two-day public exhibition will be held on Thursday, November 14, and Friday, November 15, giving the general public a chance to explore the creative solutions and scientific advancements developed by the country’s youth.

The event will culminate in a prize-giving ceremony, where outstanding projects will be recognized for their contribution to science and technology in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.