Students from across St. Vincent and the Grenadines will gather at Victoria Park on Thursday, October 23rd, for the National Schools’ Independence Rally.

Hosted by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the National Independence Committee, the event begins at 9 a.m. under the theme “Cheers to 46: Honouring Our Scholars, Celebrating Our Nation.”

Eighty-two top graduates from the Community College will be recognized for outstanding academic performance, including 19 National Scholars, 18 Exhibition Scholars, and 43 bursary recipients.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will deliver the feature address, while Education Minister Curtis King and Permanent Secretary Myccle Burke will also bring remarks.

The public is invited to attend and join in celebrating the nation’s students and 46 years of Independence.