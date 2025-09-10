The National Parks, Rivers, and Beaches Authority spearheaded a symposium to mark the Botanical Gardens 260th anniversary, held under the theme: “260 Years of Heritage – Honouring the Legacy, Preserving the Past, Cultivating the Future”.

Acting Director of the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches, Mrs. Rodica Tannis said the survival of the Botanical Gardens is indeed a legacy as none of the founders of the Botanical Gardens could have imagined that the Gardens would have endured to this time.

Tannis highlighted several activities to commemorate the 260th celebrations including an initiative to plant 260 trees; waived entrance fees to parks to facilitate public exploration; Kew Gardens team visit, and a return visit of a local team to Kew Gardens; and a training workshop for Botanical Gardens Tour Guides.

Tannis said patronscan look forward to the Botanical Gardens end of year signature event – Nine (9) Nights of Lights to mark the event.

The Acting Director issued a call to Vincentians to protect what has been entrusted to them so that future generations can enjoy and she extended gratitude to all who maintained the Gardens over the years.