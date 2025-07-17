The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority has announced the winners of the Video Competition and the 2025 Primary School Poster Competition.

Kiara Peters and Christopher Glasgow of the Clare Valley Government School secured 1st and 2nd place respectively in the 2025 Primary School Poster Competition.

In the Video Competition, 1st place was awarded to a group led by Dwayne Garrick, and 2nd place went to Anicia De Roche and Akeelah Alexis, whom all are students at the Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia.

The competition was hosted under the theme “Our Garden, Our Heritage: 260 Years Strong” in commemoration of the 260th Anniversary of the St. Vincent Botanical Garden — celebrating our nation’s history and the creativity of our youth.