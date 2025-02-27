The Rural Transformation Unit, in collaboration with the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, has officially launched the National Home Garden Competition 2025 in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Residents are encouraged to register between February 20th and March 31st and take part in the initiative, which promotes food and nutrition security across the nation. The competition aims to inspire sustainable home gardening and strengthen local food production.

Organizers urge interested participants to register now and join the movement toward a healthier, more self-sufficient future.

The Zero Hunger Trust Fund (ZHTF) is a government initiative aimed at reducing hunger, improving nutrition, and promoting food security, particularly among vulnerable populations. The ZHTF supports various programs, including:

School feeding initiatives to provide nutritious meals for children. Agricultural projects to boost local food production and sustainability.

and

Community-based interventions to empower families through education and skills training.

The fund collaborates with government agencies, NGOs, and international partners to create long-term solutions for food security and poverty reduction in the country.