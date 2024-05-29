The National Firearms Amnesty Initiative 2024 which started on Friday March 1st is set to conclude this Friday May 31st.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force in an official release urged persons still in possession of illegal guns and ammunition to participate, and do their part to make SVG safer.

The police force reminded the public that illegal firearms and ammunition can be handed over at police stations or to designated community leaders without fear of prosecution.

The RSVGPF, in an earlier amnesty update disclosed that there have been over 13 firearms and 291 rounds of ammunition handed over by the public so far.

To culminate this initiative, the RSVGPF will host its Community Walkabout and Town Hall Meeting in the Barrouallie Community on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

The walkabout is scheduled to commence at 4 PM, followed by a town hall meeting in “The Square” at 6 PM.