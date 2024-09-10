The Department of Culture has announced the 15th Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union (KCCU) National Dance Festival, themed ‘Dancepiration.’

The festival will take place over four weekends in September: the 14th, 21st, and 28th for the preliminaries, culminating in the Finals on October 12, 2024.

Participants will compete in five categories: Traditional and Creative Folk Dance in the first week, Modern Dance in the second, and Social/Ballroom and Hip-Hop in the third week.

This year’s festival will feature choreographies across all categories, including Solos in the Modern and Popular Dance genres, Duets in Modern, Social, and Hip-Hop, as well as Trios exclusively in the Modern Dance category.

Each week will spotlight a unique sub-theme:

Week 1: Traditional and Creative Folk – Echoes of the Past

Week 2: Modern – Elements of Motion

Week 3: Social & Popular – Glitz and Glamour

The festival will include participation from Primary and Secondary schools, along with Community Groups in both Junior and Senior categories.

