The road to CARIFESTA XV officially began for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Saturday, May 3rd, as the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), in collaboration with the Department of Culture, hosted a successful national audition at Peace Memorial Hall.

Held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the auditions attracted performers from across the country vying for a place in the national delegation to represent the nation at the Caribbean Festival of Arts (CARIFESTA), scheduled for August 22–31 in Barbados.

Participants showcased their talents in categories such as singing, theatre, music, and dance. Dancers underwent both group and solo evaluations, allowing adjudicators to assess both synchronization and individual creativity. All participants were judged based on technical skill, expression, stage presence, and professionalism.

To maintain fairness and integrity, members of the CDC and Department of Culture planning team recused themselves from the judging panel. Instead, a separate interview panel, led by CDC CEO Rodney Small and other cultural leaders, evaluated participants on talent, life skills, and situational awareness.

The CDC and Department of Culture expressed deep appreciation to the adjudicators, performers, and all who contributed to what they described as a proud display of Vincentian cultural excellence.