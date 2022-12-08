The Ministry of Agriculture through the National Agriculture Expansion Program will be providing farmers with the necessary assistance to have their land cleared for planting.

Agriculture Minister Hon. Saboto Ceasar made this announcement as he was engaged in a tour of farms in the Richland Park area, where a demonstration plot was being cleared of grass and holes were being dug for the planting of dasheen using machinery.

Ceasar said it is hoped that this work can be replicated at many other farms since labour is a key factor of production. He added that along with the labour support, the Ministry is also making lands available through the land bank program along with the assistance of fertilizer.

The Minister said this program pairs well with the Ministry’s drive to introduce mechanisation and called upon the youth to take advantage of all opportunities available.

Representatives from the Government of Venezuela were on hand to witness the demonstration and Minister Caesar took the opportunity to thank the Venezuelans for their continued support and commitment to agriculture.

Agriculture Supervisor Donowa Jackson, who was also on hand to witness the demonstration, said this program will reduce their cost of producing and advance the acreages under cultivation.