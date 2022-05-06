Dr Natalio “Sowande” Wheatley was sworn in as the new Premier of the British Virgin Islands (BVI), a few hours after the House of Assembly unanimously passed a no-confidence resolution evoking the appointment of Andrew Fahie as Premier of the British Overseas Territory.

Fahie, 51, was arrested last Thursday during a sting operation at the Miami-Opa-Locka Executive Airport, along with the managing director of the BVI Ports Authority, Oleanvine Maynard and her son Kadeem.

On Wednesday, a United States judge ruled that Fahie can be released on a US$500,000 bond pending his trial on cocaine trafficking conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy charges, despite a prosecutor’s arguments that he should face pre-trial detention.

Fahie would have to remain in monitored confinement in his daughters’ apartment, Judge Alicia Otazo Reyes of the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida ruled.