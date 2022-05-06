Dr Natalio “Sowande” Wheatley was sworn in as the new Premier of the British Virgin Islands (BVI), a few hours after the House of Assembly unanimously passed a no-confidence resolution evoking the appointment of Andrew Fahie as Premier of the British Overseas Territory.

Fahie, 51, was arrested last Thursday during a sting operation at the Miami-Opa-Locka Executive Airport, along with the managing director of the BVI Ports Authority, Oleanvine Maynard and her son Kadeem.

On Wednesday, a United States judge ruled that Fahie can be released on a US$500,000 bond pending his trial on cocaine trafficking conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy charges, despite a prosecutor’s arguments that he should face pre-trial detention.

Fahie would have to remain in monitored confinement in his daughters’ apartment, Judge Alicia Otazo Reyes of the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida ruled.

Taiwan National Day Celebration

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here