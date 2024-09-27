The model Naomi Campbell has been banned from being a charity trustee after a watchdog found charity funds were spent on luxury hotels and spa treatments.A Charity Commission inquiry found Fashion for Relief was not passing on as much of the money raised as it was supposed to.Instead it was being spent on cigarettes and security for Campbell and other unauthorized payments to one of her fellow charity trustees.”I’ve just found out today about the findings, and I am extremely concerned,” Campbell, 54, told AP news agency.She added she was not the person “in control” of the charity.She has been banned from charity involvement for five years with two other trustees, Bianka Hellmich and Veronica Chou, being banned for nine years and four years respectively.

Taiwan National Day Celebration