Thursday November 24th saw the unveiling of a mural at the headquarters of Corea’s Distribution Ltd in Diamond, commemorating the Diamond airport.

Chairperson of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Trust Ms. Deirdre Myers at the unveiling ceremony yesterday provided insight into the process of having the mural made.

“St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Trust opened dialogue with Coreas Distribution Ltd, regarding erecting a monument in commemoration of the Diamond airport. Coreas Distribution Ltd made available this area of the compound and we settled on a mural to be placed on this one hundred plus foot boundary wall, St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Trust then invited to artists to submit concept designs of the aviation story from Diamond to Argyle. The draft of the one, which will soon be officially unveiled, was selected, and together with artist Mr. Maxann Rock, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Trust finalized the design,”

The SVGNT’s Chairperson said the artistic team began work on the mural in August of 2022, and had it completed by September 2022.

The mural was funded by Coreas Distribution Ltd, with The National Trust’s chairperson extending special thanks to the company’s CEO Mr. Jimmy Forde for supporting this project.

Ms. Myers said that the Trust is confident that the site will receive frequent visitors and that the work on display will be greatly appreciated.