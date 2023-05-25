Akash Madhwal had stunning figures of 5-5 as Mumbai Indians thrashed Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League Eliminator.

Cameron Green made 41 from 23 balls and put on 66 with Suryakumar Yadav – who hit 33 from 20 – to set the five-time champions on their way to 182-8.

Lucknow reached 69-2 in the ninth over of the chase, but lost eight wickets for 32 runs to crumble to 101 all out.

Mumbai will now play Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 for a place in the final.