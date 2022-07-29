Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) – a new gamechanger for diagnostic services here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to be on the ground and operational by year end.

This was announced by Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St. Clair ‘Jimmy’ Prince during the official handover ceremony for the brand-new CT Scan Machine on Thursday July 21st 2022.

The Minister said that the machine will be procured through a donor foundation, that has already formally agreed to provide the machine, and advanced plans for receiving are already afoot.

“We have already been making preparations to receive this very vital piece of equipment, and we are already receiving small pieces of related equipment to go with it” Prince explained.

The Minister noted that once MRI services can be accessed locally, the burden of air travel, accommodation and other related expenses will be eliminated, a welcomed prospect for the many persons requiring this service.