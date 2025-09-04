On Wednesday September 3rd 2025, the Ministry of Education joined with the charitable organization, MRI-6, to celebrate a partnership that will support 15 educational institutions for the 2025-2026 academic year.

The organization has made a donation of close to EC $70,000 to help ensure that students in 11 secondary schools, and 4 institutions that cater for children with special education needs, are nourished and ready to succeed.

Speaking at the ceremony, Senior Education Officer for Primary Schools, Elspeth Adams, thanked MRI-6 for its donation.

She also reminded the heads of the institutions that their stewardship of these funds matters.