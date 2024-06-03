MrBeast has overtaken T-Series as the biggest YouTube channel in a long-running battle for the most subscribers.

Indian music label T-Series, which uploads trailers and music videos, held the record for the largest YouTube channel for five years, before it was toppled on Sunday.

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, was already the individual with the largest following.

But the 26-year-old has now made history on the platform with a seemingly unassailable 269 million subscribers, dethroning T-Series and putting him head and shoulders above everything else.

Across nearly 800 videos MrBeast has made a name for himself with massive stunts – including giving away private islands, being buried alive, and staging a real-life version of the Netflix hit Squid Game.

In a post on X, MrBeast said he had finally “avenged” YouTube star Felix Kjellberg, known as PewDiePie, in surpassing T-Series’ 266m subscriber count.